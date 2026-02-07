NAVASOTA, Texas (KRHD) — Beef prices are reaching new heights across Texas, forcing barbecue restaurants and home cooks to rethink their Super Bowl Sunday plans as the big game approaches.

Watch the full story here:

The high stakes of steaks: Navasota residents feel the pinch of high beef prices

At Smoke Daddy's BBQ in downtown Navasota, owner Nick Hernandez has watched customers adapt to the rising costs firsthand.

"I know a guy that's been in the industry a lot longer than I have and his quote is always, 'We just sell more chicken when the beef prices go up,'" Hernandez said.

Kenny Graves

The price surge stems from a significant cattle shortage affecting the entire state. Randall Kendrick, pitmaster and manager of Baylor Backyard, points to alarming industry numbers.

Kenny Graves

"As of right now, if you look at the beef industry, the last numbers I heard was that the state of Texas was somewhere around the line of 300,000 head of cattle in the hole," Kendrick said.

Kenny Graves

The shortage comes at a time when demand for barbecue remains sky-high across the Lone Star State.

"I believe there's about 2500 barbecue places in the state of Texas alone, so the demand is very high, and that's really what's driving the market right now," Hernandez said.

Kenny Graves

Seasonal factors are also pushing prices higher. Winter weather means less grazing for cattle, forcing ranchers to spend more on feed.

"Also, this time of the year has a lot to do with it, you know, the weather, the feeding, you know, there's just not a whole lot of grazing, so you spend a lot more money on grain and corn and to feed these cattle, and so your prices are gonna go up," Kendrick said.

Kenny Graves

Local residents like Michelle Vacante are changing their shopping habits to cope with the sticker shock.

"I do not purchase steaks anymore. I used to like to do that on the weekends and steaks are just too high now, so I just stick to buying ground beef in bulk," Vacante said.

Some families are switching proteins entirely to stretch their grocery budgets.

"My husband does not like chicken, but I have started eating more chicken and pork sausage," Vacante said.

Kenny Graves

As football fans gear up for game day gatherings, many are discovering that whether you're team brisket or team budget, smart spending has become part of the playbook.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.