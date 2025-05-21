Texas Renaissance Festival 'King' found dead in home

(KXXV) — The city of Todd Mission and the Todd Mission Police Department have confirmed the death of George Coulam, who was found dead at his residence this morning.

Officers were sent to his home after 9 Wednesday morning, where he was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Judge Mark Laughlin.

The cause of death is currently under investigation by Todd Mission Police Department, Grimes County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers. Authorities are assuring the public that there is no suspected danger to the community.

George Coulam was a prominent figure in shaping Todd Mission, having founded the Texas Renaissance Festival in 1974. In 1982, he played a critical role in the incorporation of Todd Mission, serving as the first and only mayor until May 8, 2025.

The City of Todd Mission extends its deepest condolences to Mr. Coulam’s family and friends during this difficult time. Officials have requested privacy for those affected and will provide updates as the investigation progresses.

The Texas Renaissance Festival posting a statement on social media today: