GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — At least 39 cases of new world screwworm have been confirmed in Texas since June 3, according to the USDA, and animal rescue officials say the threat extends beyond livestock to household pets.

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Texas pet owners urged to protect animals as new world screwworm cases rise in the state

The Grimes County Animal Rescue is warning pet owners that any animal with an open wound is vulnerable.

Kenny Graves

"Anybody that can have an open wound can be affected by it," Elora Alexander of the Grimes County Animal Rescue said.

Screwworm flies target open wounds. Alexander said pet owners can take steps to reduce the risk.

"Cleaning the wounds thoroughly. Don't leave them open. Only let them air out when you can watch the animal or keep them in an enclosed space," Alexander said.

Kenny Graves

Residents in Anderson say they are taking the threat seriously.

"It's honestly scary. I think the biggest issue is maintaining your, your pet's health and, you know, checking if they come out from outside," Cheyenne Anderson, a local resident, said.

Kenny Graves

Sarah Lewis, another local resident, said she stays vigilant during daily walks with her dog.

"We go for walks twice a day around my land, and we always have an eye out for everything, all the critters. I check him. For you know, anything invasive, and he tells me quick if something's not right," Lewis said.

Kenny Graves

The outbreak is also creating challenges for local animal rescues. Alexander said all out-of-state transport has been halted while officials work to establish new guidelines.

"All of our out of state transport has been stopped via car or plane, um, while they're trying to get some regulations and guidelines in place to see how our new health certificates are going to go moving forward, so that's really making us count on fosters and adopters right now because we can't get these dogs out of Texas," Alexander said.

Kenny Graves

Lewis said the bond between people and their pets makes protection a priority.

"We take care of our dogs because our dogs take care of us," Lewis said.

Kenny Graves

Anderson echoed that sentiment.

"Just make sure they're safe and healthy and happy, which is what we all want because we all love them," Anderson said.

Kenny Graves

For more information about protecting your pets from the new world screwworm, visit the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

