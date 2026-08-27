GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — SpaceX Terafab neighbors face life-changing land buy offers outside reinvestment zone

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SpaceX Terafab neighbors face life-changing land buy offers outside reinvestment zone

Landowners in the Singleton and Roans Prairie areas are receiving significant purchase offers from companies connected to SpaceX Terafab, creating difficult decisions for families who have held their land for generations.

SpaceX Terafab, or businesses representing the company, have been approaching local landowners with large offers to purchase their property — deals that could create generational wealth for some families in the area.

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Marca Ewers Shurtleff, owner of TX Ag Law, said the rumors circulating locally about the size of the offers are not exaggerated.

"But certainly, the coffee shop gossip on these astronomical figures is not far off," Shurtleff said.

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Shurtleff said many of the families being approached have held their land for generations, using it for agricultural production.

"Much of this acreage has laid dormant in these families for generations. They've lived off it as agricultural producing land, but they never in their wildest dreams thought they would get an offer like the ones they're getting," Shurtleff said.

Kenny Graves

The offers are not limited to properties inside the SpaceX Terafab Reinvestment Zone. Local landowner Robert Raley said residents in his neighborhood have also been contacted by WIT Tech LLC, a company he said has been approaching property owners in the area.

"We live outside the reinvestment zone, but close to it, and people in the neighborhood have been approached by WIT Tech," Raley said.

Grimes County

Raley said the company's approach has been notably open-ended.

"So far from the people that I've talked to that have had encounters with WIT Tech LLC, they're not making an offer. They're coming in and saying, well, what do you want for your property?" Raley said.

Kenny Graves

Shurtleff said the financial reality of agricultural life makes these offers especially difficult to weigh.

"And I think a large roadblock is most people are used to living on very little when you make your living off agriculture," Shurtleff said.

Kenny Graves

For families choosing to hold out, Shurtleff said there are real risks to consider beyond the financial ones.

"Be the holdout, stick to your guns. I admire it. I would just tell them to be cognizant that maybe after you're done sticking to your guns when you look around the neighborhood, the home place is nothing like you pictured it would be or nothing like it's been for generations," Shurtleff said.

Kenny Graves

Raley said his family is still weighing their options.

"We're concerned. We don't know what to do. We don't want to jump and get off the ship too early. We don't want to wait too late," Raley said.

Shurtleff said anyone approached about selling their land should hire a professional to help navigate the process safely.

Kenny Graves

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

