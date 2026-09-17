GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Watch the full story here:

SpaceX heads to court to block release of public records requested by Grimes County group

SpaceX is taking legal action to prevent the release of documents sought through a public information request filed with Grimes County by a local advocacy group.

Grimes County Citizens for Responsible Development, known as GCCRD, filed the public information request with the county. SpaceX has now filed a lawsuit involving the company, the Texas Attorney General, and the county in an effort to keep some of that information from being released.

"We have been advocates of our county following the process that it is supposed to follow," GCCRD's Marie Egyed said.

GCCRD has hired an attorney out of Austin to help obtain the records the group requested.

"When the attorney general determines that information should be released, we believe the requester has the right to receive it," Egyed said.

Kenny Graves

A local attorney says the legal fight is simply the justice system functioning as intended.

"This is just the system playing out the way it should. It's all the noise outside of it that is not necessarily normal and not necessarily right," Joe Falco III said.

Falco said all parties are acting within their legal rights.

"Everybody's doing what they're entitled to do on that front. The legal front is fine," Falco said.

Kenny Graves

Egyed says her group wants all parties to follow existing law — and if the outcome is unsatisfactory, to pursue changing those laws through proper channels.

"Let's all follow the rules and that if we don't like the outcome, then we need to change the rules. Texans have a right under the Public Information Act. We exercise those rights and we intend to protect them," Egyed said.

Scripps

Some Grimes County residents say they are frustrated by what they see as a lack of transparency.

"The county don't want to release it. SpaceX don't want to release it, and what are they hiding? The county citizens would like to know, and I can't speak for everybody in the county, but it does, does seem kind of suspicious what's going on," local resident Charles Rogers said.

Kenny Graves

Egyed acknowledged the road ahead may be lengthy.

"It's a slow-moving train, but we are in it for the long haul," Egyed said.

Scripps

I reached out to SpaceX for an interview or statement but have not received a response. I will update this story when new information is available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

