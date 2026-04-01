Texas eliminates candy and sugary drinks from SNAP benefit purchases.

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SNAP goes lean in Texas: Grimes County residents share thoughts on banned items

Big changes are coming to Texas beginning April 1 as new rules go into effect for SNAP benefits, targeting what you can buy by eliminating candy, sweets, and most sugary drinks.

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The changes are mandated by Senate Bill 379 under the state's "Make America Healthy Again" initiative. The idea is to improve nutrition, reduce obesity, and encourage healthier food purchases, such as fruits and vegetables.

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At stores across Texas, preparations are underway for the changes that begin on Wednesday. Most chain stores have already updated their systems, but there is a 90-day grace period for compliance to the new regulations.

I spoke with local neighbors to see if the changes will affect their buying habits. Residents I spoke with told me that it will be better for everyone in the long run.

"I'm happy that they've made this change because it's really important to everybody to be healthier," Emmaline Warnshuis said.

Kenny Graves

"With food prices going up, it's a good idea to spend what money you do have trying to feed your family as healthy as you can. So there's a lot of resources in Grimes County and surrounding that can help folks do that," Olivia Denering said.

Kenny Graves

"Well, personally, I try and stay away from that stuff. It's not good for my kids, and I try and make sure that their health is most important," Warnshuis said.

"I mean, it does suck because every once in a while, you know, it's kind of nice to get a sweet treat," Warnshuis said.

"I'm not going to say I don't drink a soda every now and then. I think that's a treat. Um, but yes, it will because I won't be using my little bit that I get from them for that," Laurie Foley said.

Kenny Graves

"We know that sugar causes a lot of problems. It causes cancers. It's bad for kids with ADHD. This makes it a little easier for the people watching those kids all day too, giving them a healthy treat, getting them involved in making healthier decisions, that's just a win-win for everybody," Denering said.

"Spending your money on better things like, you know, meat and produce instead of sugar is what's your family, every family needs, I think," Warnshuis said.

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