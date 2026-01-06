Small town, big struggle: How one local food bank is working to meet growing demands in Grimes County

ANDERSON, Texas (KRHD) — The Anderson Food Pantry has become a crucial lifeline for Grimes County residents, but volunteers are working overtime to meet an unprecedented surge in demand that has increased by 400% in just four months.

Watch the full story here:

Small town, big struggle: How one local food bank is working to meet growing demands

The pantry, operated by Anderson Baptist Church, was serving about 300 families per month in July. By November, that number had skyrocketed to 1,500 families — a dramatic increase that has stretched resources and required all hands on deck.

Kenny Graves

"We realized that we just couldn't just give away food. We need to give them some kind of hope and encouragement," said Jose Maldonado, the food pantry director.

Kenny Graves Jose Maldonado, Director of Anderson Food Pantry

The massive increase in demand has volunteers like Echo Dengering, the pantry's social media director, putting in countless hours of physical labor to keep operations running smoothly.

"I have done a lot of the heavy work. It takes a lot of moving cans around, a lot of hours here just spent working, organizing because it wasn't as organized when we got here," Dengering said.

Kenny Graves Echo Dengering, Social Media Director

For many clients, the pantry provides more than just groceries. Local resident Emily Thomas experienced the volunteers' compassion firsthand when she had a medical emergency during her visit.

"I got low blood sugar and I forgot to eat, and I had an attack right here, and they brought me out food and tended me so well, I was so grateful for them. They've seen that I got everything I need and told me to stay a little while till you feel better. And I did," Thomas said.

Despite the overwhelming demand, the pantry operates with remarkable efficiency. Pantry coordinator Olivia Dengering said they can serve each vehicle in about a minute to a minute and a half.

The operation requires 15 to 25 volunteers on distribution days to serve hundreds of families in just three hours.

Kenny Graves

"678 people in 3 hours means a lot of fast moving parts. So super grateful to all of my volunteers. If y'all are watching, thank you," Dengering said.

While the pantry maintains substantial food supplies, the rapid turnover demonstrates the ongoing need in the community.

"What a privilege it is to be able to have this and get it back to the community, but all of this will be gone in about a week's time," Dengering said.

Kenny Graves Olivia Dengering, Pantry Coordinator

The Anderson Food Pantry welcomes donations and volunteers. Those interested in supporting the pantry can find more information on their Facebook page at Anderson Food Pantry.

