GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Shiro Volunteer Fire Department prepares to break ground on new station on donated Grimes County land

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Shiro Volunteer Fire Department prepares to break ground on new station on donated Grimes County land

The Shiro Volunteer Fire Department is close to breaking ground on a new fire station, built on three acres of donated land.

"A long time coming. We needed this probably 5 or 6 years ago," Chief Dan Sharron said.

Kenny Graves

The Shiro VFD has outgrown its current fire station, and the building needs a lot of repairs. The department is now preparing for construction on a new station a mile down the road, on three acres that was donated to it earlier this year.

"Actually going to break ground either coming about the middle of December or first part of January 2027," Sharron said.

Kenny Graves

Sharron told me the new station will have more room and will house more trucks — something that neighbors are supportive of.

"So we're going to have 5 drive-through bays to house all the equipment, a training room. We'll have a place for firefighters to stay overnight if we need to," Sharron said.

Kenny Graves

"A new facility, especially one that's, you know, not 25 years old, definitely a plus," local resident Joseph Reznicek said.

Kenny Graves

"Having them closer to us with a better facility is great for the whole community," local resident and business owner Jason Westmoreland said.

Kenny Graves

The Shiro VFD serves 77.5 square miles in Grimes County, but that's not all.

"Uh, west of Walker County and just east of our county line, we go to those, you know, emergencies also," Sharron said.

Kenny Graves

"The service area also includes the new Terra Fab construction site," Reznicek said.

Fire protection is a major issue surrounding the TeraFab because Grimes County's largely volunteer fire service could be faced with a massive industrial complex unlike anything it routinely responds to. SpaceX has said it plans to have its own fire and EMS teams on-site, while the county's newly created fire marshal would play a role in reviewing plans and issuing permits.

Kenny Graves

Along with the new station, the department is getting a new truck in February. Neighbors told me they are ready to see the new station and truck in service.

"Being underserved in our emergency services, our fire departments and stuff could potentially be catastrophic," Westmoreland said.

Kenny Graves

"Moving from the facility they're in, which has been in, been in sad shape. They've really needed to relocate for a while, so this is definitely going to be a win for everybody in the area," Reznicek said.

Kenny Graves

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