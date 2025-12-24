Safety first: Plantersville-Stoneham VFD and American Red Cross partnering for the 'Sound the Alarm' campaign

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KRHD) — The Plantersville-Stoneham Volunteer Fire Department is partnering with the American Red Cross to provide and install free smoke detectors for local residents, aiming to ensure every home in the community has working early-warning fire systems.

Watch the full story here:

"It's super important to have working smoke detectors. It's just as important as having a roof over your head," said Justin Correa, assistant fire chief.

The initiative addresses a critical safety gap in the community. According to Jeremiah Wittenberg, fire life safety coordinator, statistics show a concerning trend in local homes.

"On average, the homes we go to for working fires, there's 1 in 4 homes don't have a working smoke detector," Wittenberg said.

House fires can start in unexpected ways, especially when people get distracted during daily activities.

"In my experience, I've seen fires start from somebody leaving something on the stove and the dog hopping up, bumping the knob, trying to get to whatever is on the stove, causing kitchen fires that way. Candles being too close to flammable objects, people leaving them lit, leaving the room, leaving the house," Correa said.

According to the National Fire Prevention Agency, chances of death from a house fire are 60% lower in homes with working smoke alarms.

"Majority of house fire deaths is not due to the fire itself, it's due to the smoke. The smoke overcomes the occupants, and without smoke detectors you get overcome by the smoke and don't wake up," Correa said.

The fire professionals are also promoting the 'Close the Door' campaign for extra protection during fires.

"When a fire develops, it needs a lot of oxygen to continue its growth. By closing the door, we prevent that oxygen from being introduced to that fire and hopefully snuff that fire out, and the fire will be contained in that room," Wittenberg said.

Residents interested in the free service can expect quick response times. If you call and schedule smoke alarm installation, they can usually be out to your home in a day or two.

"The recommendation is one in every bedroom, one in the common areas, so your living room, dining room, stuff like that," Correa said.

To schedule a smoke alarm installation, contact the Plantersville-Stoneham Volunteer Fire Department or the American Red Cross.

