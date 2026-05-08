Rural tech hub: SpaceX proposes $119B project to build semiconductors at Gibbons Creek in Grimes County

SpaceX proposes $119 billion semiconductor and computing facility at Gibbons Creek reservoir site

Short Headline: SpaceX eyes Gibbons Creek site for $119 billion facility

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Rural tech hub: SpaceX proposes $119B project in Grimes County

Gibbons Creek, Texas — SpaceX is proposing a semiconductor manufacturing and advanced computing facility at the Gibbons Creek Reservoir, where a coal-fired plant once operated. The total investment could be more than $119 billion.

SpaceX

The proposal drew a mix of excitement and concern from Grimes County residents this week.

Jennifer Rymer, a local resident, said the project could bring significant benefits to the area.

"There are concerns, of course, but I think overall it's a really good thing for our county," Rymer said.

Kenny Graves

Fellow resident Marie Egyed said she welcomed the attention from a major company but expressed reservations.

"I think it's great that we have such an amazing company like SpaceX even looking at Grimes County," Egyed said.

SpaceX

Egyed also raised concerns about the scale of the project and its potential effects on the community.

"I'm a little concerned about the size and scope of that development, but my greatest concern right now is the negative health impacts," Egyed said.

Kenny Graves

Rymer pointed to job creation as one of the proposal's most promising aspects.

"I think that the jobs that it's going to bring eventually, long term. Are going to be wonderful for our young people here so they don't have to travel so far to find work," Rymer said.

SpaceX

She also said the project could drive improvements to local roads and bridges.

"It's gonna be a tremendous bolster to get in these washed-out bridges fixed that everybody likes to complain about and the rutted roads they like to complain about," Rymer said.

SpaceX

Rymer believes residents should use the opportunity to negotiate community improvements directly with SpaceX.

"This is where we can come in as residents of the county and say, hey, look, if you're gonna take this much land, plant this many oak trees," Rymer said.

Residents will have a chance to weigh in during a special meeting next Wednesday at 9 a.m. After public comment, commissioners will move into executive session to discuss the SpaceX project.

SpaceX

Egyed urged community members to show up prepared.

"You need to be at that meeting, absolutely 100%. Come with questions, come with solutions," Egyed said.

A public hearing is also scheduled for June 3 to consider a tax abatement agreement.

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