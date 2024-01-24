Road closures and hazardous conditions due to flooding in Grimes County

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas — Multiple road closures and hazardous conditions have been reported by Grimes County officials due to flooding.

According to the Grimes County Sheriff's Office as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, the following roads have been closed:



CR 179

CR 202

CR 227

CR 229

CR 232

CR 233

CR 234

CR 405

FM 362 south of FM 2

FM 1486 near CR 234

FM 1486 near Casa Loma

FM 2819 at Garrett’s Creek

The sheriff's office also said the following roads have high waters reported on the roadway.

FM 1774 near CR 246

FM 1774 at CR 202

FM 1774 south of CR 209

FM 2562 north of FM 149

FM 3090 at Coleman’s Bottom

CR 180 near Rocky Creek

CR 215 west of CR 211

CR 215 just off FM 1774

CR 216

CR 219 west of CR 220

CR 219 at FM 2562

CR 238 near the 3000 block

CR 446 between SH 105 and CR 410

County officials are telling drivers to not enter flooded areas.

"Water levels and flow rate can be deceptive and the risk of being swept off the road is very high," the sheriff's office said.

The Navasota Office of Emergency Management have advised drivers to take alternate routes where flooding is not present or to wait until the waters recede.