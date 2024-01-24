Road closures and hazardous conditions due to flooding in Grimes County

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas — Multiple road closures and hazardous conditions have been reported by Grimes County officials due to flooding.
According to the Grimes County Sheriff's Office as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, the following roads have been closed:
- CR 179
- CR 202
- CR 227
- CR 229
- CR 232
- CR 233
- CR 234
- CR 405
- FM 362 south of FM 2
- FM 1486 near CR 234
- FM 1486 near Casa Loma
- FM 2819 at Garrett’s Creek
The sheriff's office also said the following roads have high waters reported on the roadway.
- FM 1774 near CR 246
- FM 1774 at CR 202
- FM 1774 south of CR 209
- FM 2562 north of FM 149
- FM 3090 at Coleman’s Bottom
- CR 180 near Rocky Creek
- CR 215 west of CR 211
- CR 215 just off FM 1774
- CR 216
- CR 219 west of CR 220
- CR 219 at FM 2562
- CR 238 near the 3000 block
- CR 446 between SH 105 and CR 410
County officials are telling drivers to not enter flooded areas.
"Water levels and flow rate can be deceptive and the risk of being swept off the road is very high," the sheriff's office said.
The Navasota Office of Emergency Management have advised drivers to take alternate routes where flooding is not present or to wait until the waters recede.