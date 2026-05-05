Research at Texas A&M shows coffee may help fight off aging-related diseases

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M University research shows drinking three or more cups of coffee daily may protect against dementia, Alzheimer's and some cancers.

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Coffee may be good medicine: research at Texas A&M shows it may help fight off aging related diseases

Many people start their day with a cup of coffee, and research suggests that daily habit may come with some significant long-term health benefits.

Joni Simmons is a lifelong coffee drinker.

Kenny Graves

"I laugh and I say that all my water literally is filtered through coffee," Simmons said.

Simmons said coffee has an unexpected effect on her.

"Coffee actually mellows me down, but I can tell when I haven't had coffee, and when I have had coffee, it's two different levels of crazy," Simmons said.

Kenny Graves

Research done at Texas A&M University has shown there are benefits to drinking 3 or more cups of coffee each day.

"People that drink coffee live longer, and it's a dose response effect, and they're protected from aging-related diseases. Not every disease, but quite a few," Dr. Stephen Safe said.

Kenny Graves

Those benefits include protection against dementia, Alzheimer's disease and some types of cancer.

For some, that research hits close to home.

"I worry about Alzheimer's and dementia because as I get older, I seem to be forgetting a lot of, forgetting a lot of things that I should be remembering. So, hey, maybe I'm gonna up my coffee drinking again," Nadine McVey said.

Kenny Graves

Some people have seen the link between coffee and a long life firsthand.

"My grandfather lived to about 104. Um, my grandmother, I think she was 98. They always had a pot of coffee on, uh, morning, noon, or night. It didn't matter the time of day or night, and if you went to their house, you were going to have coffee," Simmons said.

Kenny Graves

Researchers say the benefits are basically the same for regular, decaf, or espresso.

Kenny Graves

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