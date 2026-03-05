Record budget, big plans: Todd Mission continues working to meet growth, serve the community

TODD MISSION, Texas (KRHD) — The growing city of Todd Mission is converting a historic building into a food pantry and launching a community garden as part of its largest budget ever.

Standing next to City Hall, the old mission building will soon be converted into a place to help local families facing food insecurity.

The city of Todd Mission just approved its largest budget ever — $1.9 million — with plans to make significant improvements, including converting the old mission building into a food pantry.

Kenny Graves

Neal Wendele, the city manager, said the project is moving forward quickly.

"So we are going to use it for non-perishable goods for a food pantry," Wendele said.

Kenny Graves

Wendele said the timeline depends on getting utilities connected to the building first.

"I'm hoping in the next, the next month or less, uh, we do have to get power to the building first. So we're working with, uh, the local energy company and making sure that's taken care of," Wendele said.

Lauren Croft, assistant general manager of the Texas Renaissance Festival, said she welcomes the direction the city is heading.

"And -- I really love that Todd Mission is growing in that way and building to be something a little more sustainable and bigger. Um, so it's fun to say, like, I love that that's gonna be a food pantry now," Croft said.

Kenny Graves

Other neighbors say Todd Mission is also making progress on water, sewer and road improvements. Local resident Carter Benton said the city is tackling a broader regional challenge.

"They're trying to, to beat this infrastructure problem we have in Grimes County. And that's why, that's why we're down here talking to these guys and learning. Teamwork makes the dream work, and they are the team right now. I think it's great," Benton said.

Kenny Graves

The food pantry is not the only community-based project in the works. Wendele said the city is also planning a new community garden.

"Yeah, we're trying to use some of that budget to give back to the community and make sure that we're engaging our citizens, and this is going to be a new community garden, hopefully in the next few weeks," Wendele said.

Kenny Graves

Croft said she is encouraged by the city's focus on community initiatives, pointing to recent efforts like a farmers market.

"I think it's great. I think it's a really wonderful community building type thing they have going. I know that last year, I think they did a, uh, farmers' market for the first time, uh, which I'm big on farmers' markets, so I love that they did that," Croft said.

Kenny Graves

Wendele said he expects Todd Mission's population to double in the next five years, and the city plans to meet that growth.

