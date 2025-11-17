TODD MISSION, Texas (KRHD) — The Todd Mission city manager has earned a contract extension after transforming the community.

Watch the full story here:

Preparing for the future: Todd Mission is working to meet exponential growth

Todd Mission City Manager Neal Wendele has secured a contract extension as he enters his seventh year leading the rapidly growing Grimes County community.

"I wanted to be part of that and help maintain the culture that Grimes County currently has while dealing with the growth that is coming," Wendele said.

Kenny Graves

When Wendele first arrived in Todd Mission, he wasn't sure what to expect from the small city.

"I drove around and honestly kind of wondered where the city was," Wendele said. "There were streets that had trees growing up through the middle of them. There were no houses on several streets."

Kenny Graves

The transformation has been dramatic over his tenure. The city has more than doubled its population during Wendele's leadership, reclaiming rights of way and fixing deteriorated roads.

"And in those seven years, we've more than doubled the population. We've reclaimed those rights of ways and fixed those roads, and then land started selling quickly once 249 opened up, and we have a whole lot more friends and neighbors now," Wendele said.

Kenny Graves

Todd Mission Mayor Stephen Mensing praised Wendele's leadership and the turnaround he has orchestrated.

"Mr. Wendele is fantastic. He's really turned the city around and made it what it is today," Mensing said.

Mensing said Wendele has proven to be an invaluable resource for city operations and planning.

"He is an incredible resource. He can remember things that I tend to forget, so I lean on him to keep track of all of our major projects. We have grants," Mensing said.

The city's biggest upcoming challenge will be managing the massive Colton Subdivision development.

"It's 5,700 acres, 11,000 new homes that are coming over the next 20 years or so," Wendele said.

Kenny Graves

Local businesses are also taking notice of the positive changes in Todd Mission. Carlos Tamayo, with Tamayo's Tire Shop, said he's pleased with the community's direction.

"We enjoy it this time of the year, a lot of things going on around here, and we like it, you know, we love it so far," Tamayo said.

Kenny Graves

The Colton Subdivision is currently in phase one near State Highway 249. The city is working to secure a new water well and wastewater treatment plant to support the anticipated growth.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.