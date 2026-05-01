NAVASOTA, Texas (KRHD) — Savannah Bananas bring free pop-up game and concert to Navasota High School

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Play ball: Navasota hosts the first-ever free pop-up game for the Savannah Bananas for 1000 lucky fans

Only a small number of people knew the secret — the Savannah Bananas would play a free pop-up game at Navasota High School on Thursday, followed by musical guests.

Banana Ball

The Savannah Bananas announced Thursday afternoon that the team's first-ever free pop-up game would be played against the Texas Tailgaters at Navasota High School. The event was even more than what the city expected.

"The fan focus here is amazing. It, it is not just baseball. This is an immersive experience," Navasota City Manager Robert Hemminger said.

Kenny Graves

1,000 fans were permitted in, and neighbors who made it were very excited.

"Pretty impressive, and we're, we're glad it's right here in Navasota, our hometown," resident Carlee Jo Parker said.

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"It, it's kind of like Disney World, you know, you sit and you watch all the kids having a good time. The families were having a great time. It was absolutely incredible," City Council Place 3 member Josh Fults said.

Officials say the event was a huge opportunity for the city and its neighbors.

"Our residents are just really getting to see close up, such a big stage production," Hemminger said.

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I asked two young fans how they liked the game.

"It was great. Yes, great," fans Maddie and Olivia said.

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Local resident Richele Herr shared her reaction to the surprise event.

"Um, I think it was a great opportunity, one that I wouldn't have had myself if it didn't show up in my backyard. So this is really exciting and fun, a blessing," Herr said.

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Mayor Bert Miller said the event hit close to home.

"And I follow them anyway and just to be able to see them right here at home is incredible. It's awesome," Miller said.

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The night was capped off by a free pop-up concert from the All-American Rejects.

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"I'm very impressed as a lifelong resident, uh, that we were able to accomplish this," Fults said.

Up next for the Bananas — they will play in front of more than 100,000 fans Saturday night at Kyle Field.

Kenny Graves

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