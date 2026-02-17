Pipes, power and progress: Navasota getting major utility upgrades and a 380-home subdivision

NAVASOTA, Texas (KRHD) — Navasota City Council is moving forward with infrastructure improvements on one side of town while approving a major residential development on the other, as the city prepares for significant population growth in the coming years.

The city will undertake two projects on the west side of town to upgrade aging water and sewer systems using grant funding, which local residents say makes good financial sense for taxpayers.

"The fact that this is a grant project and it's being paid for with grant money, you know, that also extends our taxpayer dollars," said Burt Bearden, a local resident.

The infrastructure upgrades will replace approximately 3,400 feet of water pipe and 2,500 feet of sewer pipe, according to Matt Julian, Public Services Project Superintendent. The project will also up-size about 1,400 feet of water pipe to accommodate future growth and expansion within the city's infrastructure.

Julian said the projects are expected to start at the end of March and take about 90 days to complete.

Residents welcome the infrastructure improvements, even though they may not be the most visible city projects.

"It's not a glamorous project when you look at water lines and sewer lines and things like that, but you know, as the city has grown and matured we still have to pay attention to that existing infrastructure," Bearden said. "I think that's a wise use of the money that they're spending from these grants, and you know, I was glad to see it."

Meanwhile, the city has approved the Altamira subdivision, which will include 380 homes. The response from residents has been mixed as the community prepares for substantial growth.

Bearden said he expects the city's population to more than double in the next 10 years, expressing both excitement and caution about the rapid expansion.

"I'm excited about the growth, but I think, you know, some smart planned growth is gonna be very important for us," Bearden said.

Not all residents share his enthusiasm for the incoming development. Dominick Adamo Jr., who moved to the area from Houston seeking country living, said he's not happy about the prospect of many more people moving to the area.

"I moved up from Houston for country living and not happy about a lot more people, but it's life," Adamo said.

Despite mixed feelings, residents acknowledge that growth is inevitable and the city should be prepared.

"Growth is an interesting proposition and you want to do it right, and that's the challenge," Bearden said.

Construction for the Altamira subdivision is expected to begin in 2027.

