ANDERSON, Texas (KRHD) — Once-quiet Main Street in Anderson, Texas, is thriving as new businesses bring customers to downtown

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Once-quiet Main Street in Anderson, Texas, is thriving as new businesses bring customers to downtown

Restaurants, boutiques, a wedding venue and a chiropractor have transformed a once-empty Main Street, and residents say outside visitors are flocking to the small town.

Kenny Graves

Main Street in Anderson, Texas, was a quiet area for several years. Now the district is thriving, thanks to several local businesses coming in.

Kenny Graves

The street was a pretty empty place until recently. Now there are two restaurants, two boutiques, a wedding venue, a chiropractor and more, and neighbors are excited about the growth.

Kenny Graves

"It's going to bring a lot of people to downtown Anderson. I think we're going to put ourselves back on the map," Morgan Donnell, a downtown business owner, said.

The businesses are seeing more customers, and neighbors say it's because more people are stopping by.

"We're definitely getting busier. We're getting a lot of more outside people, I would say. A lot of towns that are maybe an hour away, people are coming in," Donnell said.

Kenny Graves

Cindy Wiley, a local resident and owner of Studio C by Cindy Wiley, said the new options have given the community more to do.

"There's a few places to choose from to eat, places to shop at now," Wiley said.

Kenny Graves

Wiley said the growth has strengthened ties among neighbors.

"They're part of our community and our kids go to school together and, you know, we're all here to support each other and I think it's wonderful. I love it," Wiley said.

Kenny Graves

Donnell and her husband opened Toasted Tomato two years ago. She told me they are glad they decided to do it in downtown Anderson.

"All the people here have been so welcoming. A lot of people told me small towns don't usually welcome outsiders, but it has been the complete opposite. We've been very welcomed," Donnell said.

Kenny Graves

Lisa Arredondo, owner, of L&S Western Boutique, said the customers come from far beyond the town limits.

"People come from all over. It's really cool meeting everybody and our community is amazing," Arredondo said.

Kenny Graves

Sandra Nobles, a local resident and business owner, said the change has been a welcome one.

"Anderson has really grown, uh, to have all sorts of convenient businesses for people, and it's just great to see," Nobles said.

Kenny Graves

With SpaceX TeraFab and other industry coming to the county, leaders say more businesses will follow. Neighbors say they hope to make the best of the situation.

"I'm excited for more stuff to come," Arredondo said.

Kenny Graves

"It's just a little scary. Change is always scary, but I think it's gonna be really good," Donnell said.

"A place to just go walk around and, you know, slow down a little bit. Don't we all need that?" Wiley said.

Kenny Graves

Among the new businesses that locals want to see in downtown is a coffee shop. We will let you know if and when that happens.

Kenny Graves

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

