ANDERSON, Texas (KRHD) — Construction is underway on a new Anderson-Shiro CISD elementary school being built as part of the 2024 voter-approved school bond.

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New Anderson-Shiro CISD elementary school takes shape as part of $60 million voter-approved bond

Anderson-Shiro CISD

Voters approved the $60 million bond in November 2024, and now construction of the new elementary school is moving forward. I met with Superintendent Dr. Sarah Borowicz to tour the building.

"So, this is our new elementary school," Borowicz said.

Kenny Graves

The district has been steadily growing for the past eight years, and the new school will accommodate an additional 300 students.

"Capacity for up to 770 students here. And so, we've kind of built it thinking ahead to the future and the growth we're expecting in our area," Borowicz said.

Kenny Graves

One neighbor, who voted for the bond in 2024, sees the value in the growth of the district.

"We are currently zoned just outside of Anderson, but I'll tell you, in 2024, I did vote in favor of the bond in hopes that my elementary-aged child would be able to eventually enroll. We'll see if that happens or not," Dr. Summer Gaines said.

Kenny Graves

The new school will have dedicated areas that weren't available before, including one wish-list item: a space intentionally designed for students who have special needs.

"Space that is intentionally designed for some of our students who have special needs," Borowicz said.

Anderson-Shiro CISD

"When you have those specific areas that are dedicated for those resources, it really gives individuals the chance to do sometimes even more than they may be able to do in that gen-ed setting. So it's nice to have both," Gaines said.

Kenny Graves

The district is also adding some bells and whistles to the cafeteria.

"The cafeteria set up where we can have things there. We have a small, like, elementary side stage in there, so we can have student performances and things like that," Borowicz said.

Kenny Graves

As part of the bond, the current elementary school will undergo a full conversion for a new role as a junior high.

"Our elementary school's ready to be a junior high, so you're probably gonna want to come see that too, because it's gonna be really, really nice as well," Borowicz said.

Kenny Graves

Borowicz said students will be in the new elementary and middle schools to start the 2027-28 school year.

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