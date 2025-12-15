Navasota's 'Home for the Holidays': Christmas done right, deep in the heart of Texas

NAVASOTA, Texas (KRHD) — Families gathered at Navasota City Hall for the annual "Home for the Holidays" event, an all-day celebration featuring activities for children and showcasing local organizations and businesses.

The community event offered pony rides, a petting zoo, face painting, and temporary tattoos for children.

One young attendee said their favorite activity was "the petting zoo" when asked about the day's highlights.

Families could visit Santa Claus for photos, browse a winter wonderland holiday market for shopping, and enjoy free hot chocolate and cookie decorating. The popular Polar Express train rides drew crowds throughout the day.

"It's just so fun to see everybody together, all the kids running around, just the community," said Karina Backhus, a local resident.

William Clark, another local resident, appreciated the family-friendly atmosphere.

"I like it, it gives the kids something to do and the pictures with Santa, the petting zoo, they all have fun. They like it," Clark said.

Backhus also highlighted the artificial snow display and upcoming Christmas tree lighting as special features of the celebration.

The annual Navasota Lighted Christmas Parade marked a milestone with 70 entries, setting a new record for the city. The evening concluded with the lighting of the city's Christmas tree and entertainment from dueling pianos.

Navasota is also offering a free DIY wrapping room through Dec. 19 at 101 Stadium Drive. The service is available Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The city provides wrapping paper, ribbons, bows and holiday cheer for residents.

