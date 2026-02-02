Navasota Police Department receives $39,171 in equipment donations from Grimes County True Blue Foundation

NAVASOTA, Texas (KRHD) — The Navasota Police Department recently received $39,171 in equipment donations from the Grimes County True Blue Foundation, enhancing the department's capabilities and officer safety measures.

The donation will allow the department to streamline records and paperwork processes, purchase practice ammunition, equip each patrol vehicle with less lethal options, and add a second Grappler bumper system to their fleet.

"Looking at the Grappler bumper system, a second unit to have that - just our first unit is equipped from another donor on the traffic unit. So we're gonna equip another vehicle for the Grappler bumper system," Chief Mize said.

The Grappler system is a specialized tool that allows officers to safely stop fleeing vehicles by deploying a net-like device that entangles the rear wheels of a suspect's car.

The True Blue Foundation was established in 2020 to support law enforcement agencies throughout Grimes County. The organization focuses on providing equipment and resources that departments need but may not have in their approved budgets.

"We needed to do something. We needed to find some way to support and show our law enforcement support, but really support them financially. So sitting right there over dinner, the organization was founded," Sgt. Kevin Smith with the Department of Public Safety said.

The foundation operates by collecting wish lists from local law enforcement agencies after they receive their annual budgets, then working to fulfill those needs through fundraising and donations.

"We get a wish list from them. They come once a year and they provide us with a wish list after they get their approved budgets for their yearly budgets," Smith said.

Community members have noticed the positive impact of the foundation's work on local law enforcement.

"I think the True Blue Foundation is really well-organized and ran. I can see the difference in our officers. They do seem to be well supplied and content," Richele Herr with Elevated South Financial said.

Local resident, David Byers from Circle P Antiques expressed support for the foundation's mission.

"It's good for the police officers and help them. That's the main thing is keeping everyone safe," Byers said.

The foundation continues to raise money and support all law enforcement offices throughout Grimes County, helping bridge the gap between departmental needs and available funding.

The donation includes 30 leg restraint hobbles, a drone (with camera, spotlight and speaker capabilities), a GRAPPLER bumper system, four sets of spike strips, 10 nonlethal pepperball bursts, 9 mm and .223 caliber simunition for training, lexipol management system startup and onboarding fees and a custom pole camera.

