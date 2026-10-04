NAVASOTA, Texas (KRHD) — Navasota city leaders unanimously vote to build a 1,350-square-foot covered outdoor stage for local events

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Navasota city leaders unanimously vote to build a 1,350-square-foot covered outdoor stage for local events

Navasota city leaders voted unanimously to move forward with building a 1,350-square-foot, covered, permanent stage outside City Hall to host local events and outdoor concerts.

"We're really excited about the opportunity that this presents um for our community as well as our local businesses," Tiffany Byers, community services director, said.

Kenny Graves

The new stage will not only accommodate existing city events but also allow for more programming.

"So not only will it accommodate the events that we are already doing but also having a permanent stage allows us to potentially add more events uh for the community, more concerts," Byers said.

Kenny Graves

I spoke with some local neighbors who support the city's plan.

"I think it's a wonderful idea, everything that they do to improve the city is right up my alley," Shelley Marrs, local business owner, said.

Kenny Graves

"I think it could be really great for the city. Um, I'm sure that there's some negatives to go along with it, but I do think that there could be lots of positives," Shawnee Casebolt, local resident, said.

Kenny Graves

Even though the project has been approved, it is still early in the process.

"We're just now getting into that planning phase, but we've seen some preliminary, uh, sketches and things. They're able to match the aesthetics of City Hall, um, so I think it's gonna be a really cool looking project when it's finished," Byers said.

Kenny Graves

Local neighbors believe the stage may also help local businesses.

"Um, bringing in new people, um, it could be beneficial to all of the shops downtown," Casebolt said.

Kenny Graves

"I'm really happy to hear about it. It's been approved and uh, everything's a go," Marrs said.

The city plans to hold more events with the new stage in place and hopes to make it available to rent to local organizations.

City of Navasota

"The potential for rentals to other, um, community organizations like you say, nonprofits and things, um, so really this opens, um, a lot of opportunities," Byers said.

The stage is still in the design phase, and no completion date has been announced.

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