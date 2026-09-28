NAVASOTA, Texas (KRHD) — Watch the full story here:

Navasota Animal Shelter reopens with new building, expanded capacity and no-kill designation

The Navasota Animal Shelter has reopened following facility improvements, unveiling a brand-new building, expanded capacity, and a no-kill designation.

The shelter held a ribbon-cutting for its grand reopening last Friday. Police Chief Mike Mize said the project began with a $40,000 budget to upgrade the old facility.

Kenny Graves

"So we started off, I said, with a $40,000 budget to improve the shelter. Our old facility next door. It's been here for at least 30 years," Mize said.

The new building features an updated intake process connected to a nationwide animal tracking system.

"Walk up the ramp, enter here. Our animal patrol officer will be here to greet, meet, uh, put everything in our shelter love, uh, system. That's all the animals that come in once they're available for adoptions, and it's in ShelterLuv, which is a nationwide system," Mize said.

Kenny Graves

Upgrades also include expanded kennel capacity, new shade areas, and privacy fencing.

"We have 14 of them now. We have 3 spare ones, um, a lot of dirt work. We put a shade area and, with new fencing all the way around, privacy fencing. Give the dogs a little privacy from all the traffic going by and people walking up," Mize said.

Kenny Graves

The shelter also received a 2025 no-kill designation from Best Friends Animal Society.

Local residents said they welcome the improvements. Autumn Meitzen said the expanded shelter will help address stray animals in the community.

"I think it would help with strays, having a place for them to go, so they're not getting roaming and getting hit or getting into fights. I think it's really good of Champion Homes to have done that for them. That was very thoughtful and generous," Meitzen said.

Kenny Graves

Paul Hicks echoed that sentiment.

"They will patrol the community and keep some of the animals that don't have a home; they can care for them and find them homes, and I think it's very nice of Champion Homes to do that," Hicks said.

Kenny Graves

Mize said the shelter is also looking to fill an open position on its team.

"So we have positions for 2 animal control officers. Currently we have 1 position open," Mize said.

Kenny Graves

The Navasota Animal Shelter is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kenny Graves

The Navasota Police Department would like to thank their partners who made the shelter upgrades possible:

Champion Homes - City of Navasota staff - McCoys Building Supply - Baylor Lumber & Building Co - Turner, Pierce & Fultz -

Best Friends Animal Society - Navasota Walmart - Tugs Plumbing - Gritex Electric - Hilco Metal - Legacy Outdoor Services - Hernandez Paint & More - Grimes County Animal Allies and Grimes County Animal Rescue.

For more information about the Navasota Animal Shelter, go to https://www.navasotatx.gov/departments/animal_services/index.php

Kenny Graves

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

