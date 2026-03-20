GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Neighbors in Grimes County are remembering Carlos "Chuck" Norris, who called the area home for two decades, as a humble man and military veteran who believed in faith, family, and community.

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More than a meme: Grimes County reacts to the loss of neighbor and American icon Chuck Norris

Along Highway 90, just down from the Lone Wolf Ranch where Norris lived, neighbors told me they are still in shock but admire the man he was. While many know him as a world champion kickboxer, a "TV Texas Ranger," or the king of internet memes, locals say his good work will live on.

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"I mean, he was larger than life. I mean, that is, that is the only way I can sum that man up is larger than life," local resident Joseph Reznicek said.

"There's a hole that will never be filled with the likeness of that man ever, It's hard to comprehend that you have somebody that impacts 50 years of culture, and that's what that man did, uh, if not more, And it’s a legacy again, that will never be, I don’t think it’ll ever be accomplished by any other actor," Reznicek said.

Kenny Graves

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell told me he remembers Norris' impact in the community.

"He was a very humble gentleman. He liked his privacy, but did not become a hermit. He was, he touched a lot of people around here with his kindness," Sowell said.

Kenny Graves

Local resident Adam Drake reflected on the different phases of Norris' life and the lasting mark he left behind.

"Oh, man, Chuck Norris's legacy, I mean, it's gonna go on for generations, You know, he had really four different distinct careers. He had his martial arts career early on, then he had the movies and then Walker, Texas Ranger, and then, well, you know, he had all these memes that went on about him," Drake said.

Kenny Graves

"You know, for, for, a legacy to endure for that long, for people like my kids who are 14 years old to know Chuck Norris facts, it's really an amazing testament to, to who he is," Drake said.

Norris' family has not released any information about a memorial service or funeral arrangements.

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