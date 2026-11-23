IOLA, Texas (KRHD) — Iola ISD coach 'Miss' leads Lady Bulldogs to sixth state title as her legacy inspires a town

Watch the full story here:

Iola ISD coach 'Miss' leads Lady Bulldogs to sixth state title as her legacy inspires a town

Iola ISD's Lady Bulldogs recently brought home a state championship — their sixth since 2015 — under the leadership of a coach who has become a cornerstone of her community.

IOLA ISD

Jamie McDougald, known as Coach "Miss," joined Iola ISD in 1995.

She is now Iola's winningest coach, with 31 playoff appearances, 16 appearances at the state level and now six state championships. Her current and former players admire her, and so does the community.

Iola ISD

"Oh my gosh, Miss Miss is such a huge part of this community," Dawn Link said.

"She's got a good heart. That's what Iola is all about," Rylee Walstad said.

Kenny Graves

That respect echoes across generations of players.

"I think, um, the whole community honestly has a lot of respect for her," Lyndsey Gooch said.

Gooch is a former player and the 2023 MVP.

"She's a very impactful influence on this town. She's so sweet to everybody," Link said.

Kenny Graves

Shaylee McKown, a former player, described the culture McDougald has built.

"She creates that kind of environment that everybody wants to be a part of," McKown said.

UIL

Current player Cami Hoyle shared a lesson she has learned from Coach Miss.

"We need to focus on our character before we will ever be successful on the court. Like, just knowing that we're going to be good humans on and off the court, is what's going to make us very successful on the court," Hoyle said.

Kenny Graves

Former players say McDougald has special qualities as a coach.

"She's very determined to just, like, make what she has work, cause, you know, as a smaller school, um, you never know what the class is going to have," Gooch said.

Kenny Graves

"She will find ways to make things work and make rotations work that a lot of coaches never even think of," McKown said.

Kenny Graves

Gooch said she wanted to play for Coach Miss growing up.

"I know all the little girls, when I was in elementary, we all wanted to be a part of that program. And that just, I think that itself speaks and shows just like who she is as a person, because, um, if everyone in the community is wanting to be a part of it, then clearly she's doing something right," Gooch said.

Brian Fowler

The Lady Bulldogs only have two seniors graduating this school year, so they hope to reload and make a run at a three-peat and title No. 7 next year.

Kenny Graves

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.