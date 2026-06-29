Grimes County jail nears capacity, commissioners to discuss expansion options on July 22

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How big to build: Grimes County leaders weighing options for jail expansion project

The Grimes County Jail is running out of room, and county leaders are preparing to act before the facility exceeds its capacity of 111 inmates.

The jail has been open since December 1998 and has not been expanded in roughly 25 to 30 years. As the county's population has grown, so has the pressure on the facility.

Kenny Graves

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said the jail is already dangerously close to its limit.

"It's been a good ride for 27.5 some odd years with 111 capacity. We've got to, we're, we're dancing real carefully on not being overcrowded, like 101 as we speak," Sowell said.

Kenny Graves

If the jail exceeds capacity, the county would be forced to pay another county to house inmates — a cost Sowell said could reach around $100 per inmate per day.

"My daily fee is calculated of what they want to charge. I mean, I've contacted several in the region here and it varies. Some of it dances around $100 a day, 90-something or whatever - if they're able to," Sowell said.

Kenny Graves

County Facilities Director Rodney Floyd said plans call for using the existing footprint of the property to add space.

"So we have ambitions to use the footprint that we have and add on an additional 26,000 square feet, worst-case scenario," Floyd said.

Kenny Graves

Floyd estimated the project would take roughly four and a half years from start to finish.

"I'm pretty sure it's gonna be 18 months of planning and then another 36 months of building," Floyd said.

Kenny Graves

Local resident Burt Bearden said the growth driving the need for expansion is undeniable.

"You know, whether folks like it or not, the county's growing and we've got to do something to move forward and prepare for the future," Bearden said.

Kenny Graves

Bearden also said the financial case for acting now is clear.

"You know, I was just having this discussion not long ago, but it's never going to be cheaper than it is today. So we've got to, you know, move forward," Bearden said.

Kenny Graves

He added that the need appears genuine.

"Well, it does seem like there's a, a real need for that, you know, the jail has hit close to max capacity, uh, at least from what I've been told, it has not been expanded in the last 25, 30 years," Bearden said.

Kenny Graves

Different options for the jail expansion will be discussed at the Commissioners Court meeting on July 22. The public is encouraged to attend and speak at the meeting.

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