House fire destroys Grimes County home, firefighter injured from roof collapse

IOLA, Texas (KXXV) — A house fire in rural Grimes County left a family without a home Monday morning, but all residents and pets escaped safely.

The Iola Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire on County Road 173 at approximately 11 a.m. on Monday, along with crews from Shiro VFD, Anderson Volunteer Fire Department and Bedias Volunteer Fire Department.

When Iola Engine 235 arrived on scene, firefighters saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the home and through windows. Crews immediately began an offensive attack to contain the blaze.

During the initial firefighting efforts, the back of the home collapsed as fire rapidly spread through the ceiling. Firefighters were able to fully extinguish the fire shortly after the collapse occurred.

All residents and their pets safely evacuated the home before firefighters arrived.

However, one Iola firefighter sustained a minor burn to the face during the roof and ceiling collapse but was treated at the scene.

The home was declared a total loss. The American Red Cross responded to assist the displaced residents.

