Homicide suspect arrested after overnight search in Grimes County

BEDIAS, Texas (KRHD) — A suspect wanted for homicide in Johnson County was arrested Monday morning in Bedias after an overnight search by the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Brandon Ashley, a white man wearing black shorts and no shirt, was reported trespassing at a residence off FM 1696 Sunday night. The caller told dispatchers the man appeared to possibly be having a mental health episode and might be carrying a pistol.

Throughout the night, deputies received more reports of the suspect knocking on doors asking for a shirt and avoiding State Highway 90, telling residents there were “too many cops.”

Overnight patrols in the Bedias area were not able to find him. But just after 9 a.m. on Monday, dispatch received another call about a suspicious vehicle on private property near County Road 115 — a black Cadillac Escalade believed to be stolen.

Deputies responded, and shortly after, Constable Precinct 1 James Ellis learned the suspect had been at Smiley’s in Bedias.

After reviewing surveillance footage, Ellis reported that Ashley returned to Smiley’s. Deputies detained him about an hour later, just after 10 a.m.

Investigators said Ashley admitted to hiding a gun near Smiley’s but refused to reveal where he hid it.

Deputies recovered the weapon — an Astra .357-caliber revolver — at 10:43 a.m.

Authorities later confirmed the vehicle and suspect were connected to a Johnson County homicide warrant. Ashley was taken to a local emergency room for evaluation before being transported to the Grimes County Jail.

The sheriff’s office thanked Constable Ellis, assisting personnel, and nearby residents for their help in the case. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office at 936-873-2151 or submit a tip online at P3tips.com.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.