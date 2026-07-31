Grimes Health Resource Center serves as safety net as Navasota growth strains community needs

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Grimes Health Resource Center serves Navasota as growth pushes demand for services higher

NAVASOTA, Texas (KRHD) — Navasota is booming — but with growth comes an urgent struggle. At the Grimes Health Resource Center, the numbers tell the story: in less than a year, visits to their clothes closet have surged 56%. Requests for basic hygiene and household items are up 43%.

Henry Sanders, a pastor, resident, and original board member when the organization started, said the county's growth is creating greater demand.

"And as our county grows and, and that, uh, situation with people begins to grow, we stand ourselves in a place of needing more assistance and, and more help," Sanders said.

Kenny Graves

From fresh produce and home-delivered meals to clothing, the Grimes Health Resource Center acts as the community's safety net every single day.

Dennis Saathoff of Christian Community Services said the organization fills gaps that others cannot.

"They handle transportation, clothes, and, uh, fans and a lot of, a lot of different things that we can't handle," Saathoff said.

Kenny Graves

Navasota Municipal Judge Pat Gruner said the scope of the center's work is remarkable.

"Clothes, food, rides, everything, it is incredible the amount of help that they give to the people that are in need in our community, and we are grateful to have them," Gruner said.

Kenny Graves

Sanders said volunteers are essential to delivering hot meals and providing transportation to clients who cannot get around on their own.

"We have a couple of vans that run and picks up people and takes them to certain, uh, appointments and things they can't make, but, uh, it's a, it's an honor to do that for the community," Sanders said.

Grimes Health Resource Center

Gruner said the center's long history and broad reach make it indispensable.

"One group in this town cannot do it all. The needs are so many. And thank goodness we have somebody like them. They are a wonderful resource. They have been here for years," Gruner said.

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Sanders said the work is rooted in a deep understanding of the community.

"We're local people that, uh, know the needs of our neighbors," Sanders said.

The Grimes Health Resource Center is currently collecting fans to give out to older adults who do not have air conditioning. To learn more, visit grimeshealthresourcecenter.com.

Grimes Health Resource Center

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

