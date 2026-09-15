Grimes County's new fire water rules for subdivisions leave some longtime residents skeptical

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — As Grimes County grows and new subdivisions emerge, questions are rising about whether there will be enough water available to fight fires in residential areas. The county has approved new regulations requiring fire water sources in new developments, but some residents worry the changes may not go far enough.

Kenny Graves

Kirk Cloyd, a development services technician with the county, said growth in the area has been significant.

Hear from officials and residents in the player above.

"I know of at least 5 of them that they're working on right now and possibly more," Cloyd said.

Kenny Graves

Volunteer fire departments responding to emergencies in these subdivisions can haul water with them, but the supply is limited. Shiro VFD Chief Dan Sharron said his department can only transport 2,000 gallons at a time — not nearly enough for a structure fire.

"150 gallons a minute will last 13 minutes. We're required by NFPA 1710 to pump 300 gallons a minute for a structure fire, and that will last 6 minutes. Can't put much fire out in 6 minutes," Chief Sharron said.

Plantersville-Stoneham VFD

Sharron said the county is working to address the gap.

"They're required to put some type of fire water in on the subdivisions so we can have the fire water there if we ever have an emergency," according to Sharron.

Kenny Graves

Cloyd said the new requirements are tied to the county's recently established fire marshal's office.

"With the brand new county fire marshal, those are regulations that they are putting in place. They were not in place before," Cloyd said.

He said the regulations have now been formally adopted.

"Our county engineer has taken the new regulations to the Commissioner's Court and the commissioners have approved them. So moving forward, we can require all new developments to meet those new standards," Cloyd said.

Kenny Graves

Cloyd added that on-site water access is now a priority.

"Having a water source right inside the division is something that is going to be or is in the process of being required."

Kenny Graves

But for some longtime residents, the progress feels overdue.

Paul Padron, who has lived in the area for 73 years, remains skeptical, saying, "We just don't have the capabilities. I don't believe to do that."

Kenny Graves

Padron said little has changed over the decades.

"I've been living here for 73 years and you know, we really haven't made any progress on any of that."

Plantersville-Stoneham VFD

The county said subdivisions permitted before the new regulations were adopted are grandfathered in. Residents should check with their developer or the county to determine whether their subdivision is in compliance.

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