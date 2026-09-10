GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Grimes County woman loses $23,000 in church impersonation scam

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Grimes County woman loses $23,000 after scammer impersonates her pastor via email

A Grimes County woman lost $23,000 after scammers impersonated her pastor in an email, asking her to purchase gift cards for church volunteers.

KXXV

Kathy Adamo said the scam began with what appeared to be a message from her pastor.

"Well, I got an email supposedly from my pastor. I want you to help me with this project. I want to get some gift cards for the volunteers at the church to thank them."

Kenny Graves

The scammer kept Adamo from asking questions by urging secrecy.

"The only thing he said was, you know, well, don't tell anybody. I want this to be a surprise."

KXXV

Adamo said she believes the scammer studied her pastor's online presence to make the deception more convincing.

"I think they might have studied his YouTube videos to see how he responded and how he talked and, you know, I would swear it was him on the email."

Kenny Graves

She realized she had been scammed after receiving a fraudulent reimbursement check.

"And a couple of hours later, Wells Fargo calls me and tells me it was a scam check."

Kenny Graves

Adamo said the experience changed how she approaches trust.

"I'm, I've been too trustworthy, but not anymore."

KXXV

Mac Vaughn, chaplain for the Grimes County Sheriff's Office, said scams like this cause damage beyond the individual victim.

"You know, it damages not only the community but it also damages the church, it kind of impinges on the confidence that people have of their own churches."

Kenny Graves

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said he wishes people would reach out before acting on suspicious communications.

"Wish she'd have called me or somebody. Take it a notch down here, take it, take a break here, let's think about this. Have em call me, they never call me. I wish they would."

Kenny Graves

Sowell said he hopes the case raises awareness.

"Maybe this additional awareness will waken some others to not be falling victims to similar type crimes."

If you receive any communication that does not seem legitimate, hang up or close your computer and contact your local law enforcement.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

