GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Grimes County volunteer first responders mark 40 years of saving lives

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Grimes County volunteer first responders mark 40 years of saving lives

For 40 years, a group of Grimes County volunteers has been making a difference and saving lives as the Grimes County Emergency Medical First Responders.

Unlike similar programs elsewhere, the organization operates independently from local fire departments.

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Dione Bumpous, Emergency Management Coordinator and Fire Marshal, said:

"A lot of places you'll see the first responders are part of the volunteer fire departments, but here in Grimes County, it's a separate organization."

Kenny Graves

The group's volunteers are certified EMTs or ECAs equipped with medical equipment and AEDs, allowing them to respond to life-threatening emergencies before an ambulance arrives.

Billy Rice, St. Joseph EMS Chief, said:

"Oftentimes those first responders are just closer to the call than the closest ambulance."

Kenny Graves

That proximity can be the difference between life and death, Rice said.

"If it's a CPR in progress, they'll get on scene, they'll apply AED, they'll start CPR, and that saves lives."

Rice said the volunteers' training and equipment enable them to provide critical care in the first moments of an emergency.

"They're certified EMTs or ECAs, they have medical equipment. They have AEDs. They have all of those things. So in a real life threatening emergency, if they get there first, they can, they can make a big impact," Rice said.

Kenny Graves

Volunteers respond from wherever they are in the county when a call goes out. Each member carries their own medical bag.

Bumpous said:

"Each member has their own medical bag that they respond. From every any part of the county, when they hear a call go out they can go."

Kenny Graves

Dr. Mike Delitta, a GCEMFR volunteer, has been with the organization for a year and has already responded to roughly 110 calls in that time.

"All of us are very dedicated medical professionals that really want to give back to the community," Delitta said.

Kenny Graves

Local residents say they have seen the volunteers' impact firsthand.

Dominick Adamo, a local resident, said:

"They'll get there before an ambulance does because sometimes the ambulance is already on a call and/or on the other side of the county."

"They can make a difference quickly. I've seen them in action a couple of times," Adamo said.

Kenny Graves

Ethan Barcak, a local resident who plans to take the classes and become a volunteer, said the program fills a critical need in the area.

"Our communities are spread out and response times can sometimes be challenging, so having trained first responders who live and work within our communities is extremely valuable. I decided to train and volunteer with EMFR to be able to provide assistance to those in need. I am normally traveling throughout the county on a daily basis, so if I am near an emergency, I want to have the knowledge and training to be able to assist the best I can," Barcak said.

Kenny Graves

The group recently received its first county funding increase in 19 years.

Those interested in signing up for classes can contact Chief James Prater at 979-422-3225 or by email at jprater34088@gmail.com.

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