Grimes County to make long-term investment with new grant

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Grimes County received a $250,000.00 grant from the Texas General Land Office's "Resilient Communities" $100 million grant program.



It's designed to ensure structures built within the community can withstand future hazards.

Grimes County will be adopting modern codes, updating or adopting floodplain regulations or development regulations

Grimes County will be meeting with the General Land Office in mid-September, after that they will schedule public meetings to discuss the grant

Watch the full story here:

Grimes County Gets Grant

Grimes County Engineer Jon Steiber emphasized the importance of a new land use plan, stating that it "lays out the guidelines for development that could be going on next to our properties, those of us that are here now."

Kenny Graves

Grimes County is receiving $250,000 from the Texas General Land Office's "Resilient Communities" $100 million grant program. The program is designed to ensure structures built within the community can withstand future hazards.

Steiber highlighted the importance of adopting modern codes and updating or adopting floodplain regulations or development regulations to make the community more resilient and ensure new development is done correctly.

Grimes County resident Morgan Donnell supports the development regulations. "I want all of Grimes County citizens to come first and I want building regulations to be in place so that we don't have any shifty work — that way things are handled properly," Donnell said.

Kenny Graves

Mandi Alford agrees with having inspections but opposes the permits. "I think that might be a good idea if, say, for instance, the homeowner builds it, maybe have an inspector go and inspect it. If it's not right, then have it redone," Alford said. "But just to have somebody tell you what you can put on your own property, I’m not for that. But having inspections is a good thing to make sure things are up to standard and they're not going to burn down and affect someone else's property or drainage."

Kenny Graves

Steiber believes it will take time for the community to adapt to the changes, but he's confident the people will come around. "If you're going to build something in Grimes County, please come get a permit for it," Steiber said. "We're pretty nice to work with, I think, and we want to help people, so please come talk to us before you build something."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

