Grimes County Sheriff's Office searches for stolen truck, work equipment

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — The Grimes County Sheriff's Office is searching for a stolen pickup truck that contained work equipment.

Sheriff Don Sowell says the truck was stolen on Friday, Dec. 26 near Hwy 3090 between 6 and 7 p.m. Inside the truck was equipment like welding machines, gas bottles, torches, tools and other work gear.

The vehicle is described as a blue 2022 Chevy 3500 dually with a black steel bed.

If you have information on the truck or where it is located, call the Grimes County Sheriff's Office at (936) 873-2151, the Grimes County Crime Stoppers at (936) 873-2000, or online at p3tips.com.

All callers will be anonymous. Anyone with information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.