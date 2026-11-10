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Grimes County sees spike in serious and deadly vehicle crashes over past 4 months

Grimes County sees spike in serious and deadly vehicle crashes over past 4 months
Kenny Graves
Grimes County sees spike in serious and deadly vehicle crashes over past 4 months
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GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Grimes County roads have seen a rise in the number of vehicle crashes in recent months, with a spike in serious and deadly wrecks over the past 4 months.

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Grimes County sees spike in serious and deadly vehicle crashes over past 4 months

Local residents and first responders point to a mix of heavy traffic, distraction, and aggressive driving as key factors behind the trend.

Grimes County sees spike in serious and deadly vehicle crashes over past 4 months

Joseph Reznicek, a local resident, said the volume of large trucks on area roadways has climbed sharply.

"Over the last 2 to 3 months, traffic, heavy traffic being 18-wheelers, uh, gravel haulers, uh, log trucks have increased about 250% on Highway 30," Reznicek said.

Joseph Reznicek, local resident

Another neighbor who lives off State Highway 105 said too many drivers are distracted, especially during the morning commute.

"In the morning, it's impossible because everybody's coming off of that 2:49 and going up there to 6 and, and they don't stop, they're not looking, they're on their phones," Jennifer Rymer said.

Jennifer Ryma, local resident

First responders say there are a number of contributing factors in these crashes.

"A lot of it is not paying attention, driving too fast, passing on double yellows and over hills and around curves, uh, and on cell phones," Shiro VFD Chief Dan Sharron said.

Chief Dan Sharron, Shiro VFD

"Inattentive driving, distracted driving, speed, we have people who are aggressive drivers," Reznicek said.

Authorities say drivers should plan ahead and take their time.

"Don't think just of yourself; think about the other people that's on the road. They have families, and they have lives also," Sharron said.

Grimes County sees spike in serious and deadly vehicle crashes over past 4 months

Sgt. Justin Ruiz of the Texas Department of Public Safety urged drivers to stay focused behind the wheel.

"November 7th, 2000 was the last deathless day we had on Texas roadways, so we just surpassed 26 years in the state of Texas without having one person not die on our roadways," Ruiz said.

"So do your part, slow down, eliminate the distractions and get from point A to point B as safely as you can, and always be paying attention while you're driving," Ruiz said.

Sgt. Justin Ruiz, Texas Department of Public Safety

Sgt. Ruiz suggests people utilize apps that reward drivers for not using their phones, letting them earn points for free food and prizes. Some suggested apps include: Safe 2 Save, MyDriveHere, and Mobilio.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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