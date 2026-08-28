GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Grimes County residents urge neighbors to contact TxDOT before Sept. 10 deadline on I-14 route

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Grimes County residents urge neighbors to contact TxDOT before Sept. 10 deadline on I-14 route

Residents near a proposed Interstate 14 route through Grimes County are calling on their neighbors to contact the Texas Department of Transportation before a public input deadline of Sept. 10.

TxDOT is weighing 2 proposed routes for the I-14 extension. One path runs through the Iola and Bedias areas. The second option runs through Carlos, Roans Prairie, and Shiro — potentially cutting through part of the King Oaks subdivision.

TXDOT

Lisa Strong, a local homeowner who lives near the proposed corridor, said the agency may be working with outdated data.

"They are working off a map that was 2017 and there's a lot of homes that have been built since they've updated their information."

Kenny Graves

Strong said the new interstate could come uncomfortably close to her property.

"Well, and it looks like worst case would be a half a mile from our property. Best case would be a mile and a half."

Kenny Graves

Jake Cawthon, co-owner of Circle Star Firearms, said the scale of the project concerns him.

"Especially with their proposal of having a mile-wide right of way. That's massive, that's bigger than I-10."

Kenny Graves

Myron Strong, another local homeowner, echoed those concerns.

"So it's going to make a big impact on this entire neighborhood."

Kenny Graves

Many neighbors were not aware of the proposed route until recently, leaving little time to respond before TxDOT's Sept. 10 input deadline.

Marca Ewers Shurtleff of Tex Ag Law urged residents to act now.

"Write emails, call right now, you still have a seat at the table because there is not a hard line map that is not amendable drawn yet."

Kenny Graves

Myron Strong also urged neighbors to make their voices heard.

"Please get on TxDOT. Please get on the on the internet. Please make your feelings known because it will affect you."

Kenny Graves

Lisa Strong warned that silence could be interpreted as acceptance.

"If they don't hear from us, they're going to assume that we're all OK with them moving in and starting the construction."

Kenny Graves

Residents said they understand growth is coming to the area but are worried about what it could mean for their community and their homes.

Cawthon said change is already underway in Grimes County.

"You know, growth is inevitable. Grimes County is changing. Tariff Ave is going through more neighborhoods, more businesses, more restaurants. That's all coming. Change is inevitable."

Kenny Graves

Lisa Strong said the timeline may be shorter than TxDOT has suggested.

"They were talking about 20 years. We don't think it's going to be 20 years."

Kenny Graves

Myron Strong said he hopes his family won't be forced to relocate.

"It's a big thing. I don't see us having to move. I'm hoping that we don't have to."

King Oaks

How to share your input with TxDOT before the Sept. 10 deadline:

Email: bry_interstate14central@txdot.gov

Mail: I-14 Central Texas Corridor Study, c/o LJA, PO Box 5459, Austin, TX 78763

Phone/Text: Call or leave a voicemail at (979) 484-7358

Online: Review project maps and submit feedback via the TxDOT I-14 project page

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

