Grimes County residents seek answers about SpaceX Terafab reinvestment zone ahead of commissioners court vote

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Neighbors near Gibbons Creek are calling for more information on a proposed reinvestment zone tied to the SpaceX Terafab project ahead of a Wednesday, June 3 vote by the Grimes County Commissioners Court.

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More information needed: More information needed: Gibbons Creek neighbors demand answers on SpaceX Terafab reinvestment zone ahead of commissioners court vote

The proposed reinvestment zone was published last week. Residents say they want answers before commissioners vote on both the zone and a tax abatement at the June 3 meeting.

Kenny Graves

Joseph Reznicek, a local rancher, said the scale of the zone is a major concern.

"Shows 32 square miles. That's 21,000 acres, and it impacts the very center of this county," Reznicek said.

Kenny Graves

He said residents have been kept in the dark about what the zone would mean for the area.

"We have no idea what the reinvestment zone entails. We have no idea what the outcome is going to be of establishing this reinvestment zone. No answers," Reznicek said.

Kenny Graves

Local resident Marie Egyed said the way the process has been handled is a problem.

"This process is completely flawed. Their notification has been inadequate from the very beginning," Egyed said.

Kenny Graves

Local resident Mike Hart said he opposes the tax abatement, arguing SpaceX has already committed to the location.

"They've already decided to come here. Abatements or to bring somebody here. They've already decided they're going to be here," Hart said.

Kenny Graves

Many residents say they feel left out of the process entirely. Egyed said elected officials need to engage directly with the community.

"Every citizen north of Highway 30 would like our elected officials to sit down with us, have a town hall, and answer the questions that we have been asking ever since we heard about this project," Egyed said.

Kenny Graves

Reznicek echoed that frustration, saying the lack of communication has been a persistent problem.

"We need information and it has been sorely lacking, and we really wish that this would have come out months ago where we could have had a dialogue within the county. We have not had a voice," Reznicek said.

Kenny Graves

Egyed said hearing directly from SpaceX officials would also help address community concerns.

"We would like them to show us how the positive benefits are at least equal to or greater than the negative benefit or the negative impacts that are going to come with this project," Egyed said.

Kenny Graves

The Grimes County Commissioners Court is expected to vote on the reinvestment zone and tax abatement at its June 3 meeting. Public comment will be taken at the start of the regular meeting at 9 a.m.

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