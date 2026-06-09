Grimes County neighbors still searching for answers about SpaceX project, effect on land and lives

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Neighbors near the SpaceX Terafab site in Grimes County are still searching for answers about how the project will affect their land and lives, even after county leaders approved it.

Watch the full story here:

Unanswered questions: Grimes County neighbors near SpaceX Terafab site still searching for answers about project and its affect on land and lives

The Stuckey family's property sits across Highway 30 from the SpaceX site. Polish immigrants purchased the land more than 100 years ago, and the family is now in its fifth generation living there.

Kenny Graves

Like other neighbors in the area, they are waiting to learn what the project will mean for them.

"We've only been able to learn what we've read online and heard from other people," Claire Stuckey said.

Kenny Graves

Fellow landowner Steven Jackson said the uncertainty extends to official communications about the project.

"I understand about this map that came out and we are a part of this, this map, this green blob that they have, but we don't have any better understanding now what that map actually means for us," Jackson said.

Kenny Graves

The Stuckey family holds a wildlife exemption for a bluebird sanctuary on their property — something they take pride in. Paul Stuckey described tracking the birds across the land.

"He, uh, you know, kind of counts like how many, um, you know, are hatched and how many, you know, fly away," Paul Stuckey said.

Kenny Graves

His son Jude, the fifth generation on the property, recalled helping with that work.

"He made me carry the clipboard and, uh, just marking off. The birds all around the property in all 15 stands, and that's a, that's a memory that I really appreciate," Jude Stuckey said.

Kenny Graves

Jude said he hopes the family's traditions on the land can continue.

"Hopefully we can keep the deer stand up, hopefully we can keep the bluebird, uh, stands up, so then I could show my kids, hey, the wildlife here matters, and I want you to know that," Jude Stuckey said.

Kenny Graves

Claire Stuckey said her concerns extend well beyond the present.

"I'm worried about our future generations inheriting this land, the future generations, that'll be the 6th and 7th. And will there be anything for them to inherit?" Claire Stuckey said.

Kenny Graves

The Stuckeys said they are also worried about flooding, since part of Gibbons Creek runs through their property. About 20,000 acres and the people who live in and around the area are affected, Paul Stuckey said.

"You know that they're, oh, we're all gonna get back to normal, well. There's about 20,000 acres and the people that live in and around that area that will not be getting back to normal," Paul Stuckey said.

Kenny Graves

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

