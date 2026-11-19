GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — The Grimes County fire marshal is asking neighbors to notify officials when they plan to do a controlled burn.

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Grimes County fire marshal asks residents to notify dispatch before controlled burns

Kenny Graves

Notification is not mandatory, but the fire marshal says it is strongly encouraged as a courtesy to emergency responders.

"It's not a requirement. It never has been a requirement, but it is highly recommended," Grimes County Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Coordinator Dione Bumpous said.

Kenny Graves

At Wednesday's Commissioners Court meeting, residents showed up to speak against a proposed open burn permit.

Kenny Graves

Bumpous clarified there will not be a permit application, but officials are asking for notification before controlled burns — something the Anderson Volunteer Fire Department understands.

Kenny Graves

"I think the thing to think about is that neighbors notify, right? It's just a really great common courtesy to let our dispatchers and our emergency responder services know when you plan to have a control burn," Anderson VFD Assistant Chief Rob Weeks said.

Kenny Graves

Bumpous said there was a reason to put the information on the county website: a lot of new people are moving to the area.

"Not everybody's gonna have the fire chief's number, not everybody's gonna know who to call, but a lot of people look online to find, where they can notify someone," Bumpous said.

Weeks said advance notice helps responders avoid unnecessary calls.

"It just lets us know that if we are to get calls from passersby that we need not, you know, overreact or send, you know, emergency responders when we know about those events," Weeks said.

Kenny Graves

Bumpous described a recent case of a landowner getting ready for an annual controlled burn.

"They did what they have always done. They called the fire chief who informed dispatch and myself so we can let people know, 'hey, you're going to see smoke in this area.' Yes, we're aware it's not an emergency," Bumpous said.

Weeks said the simple step of giving notice is a way to support local volunteers.

"You know, just sort of being mindful of that and being kind to those resources is a great way to say 'hey I appreciate what you're doing, you know, volunteers,'" Weeks said.

To learn more about reporting to the county fire marshal, go to grimescountyfiremarshal.org.

To reach your local volunteer fire department, go to:



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