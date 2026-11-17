GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Grimes County couple's estate surprises 2 local animal shelters with $250,000 in unexpected donations

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Grimes County couple's estate surprises 2 local animal shelters with $250,000 in unexpected donations

Two local animal shelters are getting a quarter-million-dollar boost — and it all came as a complete surprise.

Kenny Graves

Grimes County Judge Joe Fauth was named executor for the estates of Dr. Craig and Dr. Ursula Heffelman of Plantersville. After the couple passed, Fauth gave checks to two local animal facilities.

"One of them was to the Navasota Animal Shelter for $125,000. Also to the Grimes County Animal Shelter for $125,000." Fauth said.

Kenny Graves

Since the shelters operate primarily off of donations, this was a pleasant surprise.

"The money was well received. I know they're absolutely going to put it to good use. Some animals are going to be taken care of because of the Heffelman's generosity." Fauth said.

Kenny Graves

For the Navasota Police Department, which oversees the city's shelter, the gift came out of nowhere.

"We had no idea about this large donation of this magnitude and so we're kind of, kind of shocked and surprised about it, very, very thrilled." Chief Mike Mize said.

Kenny Graves

Mize told me the Navasota shelter will focus on caretaking.

"We just want to focus on now the caring of all the animals, you know, as a municipality animal shelters do, they have a limited budget." Mize said.

Kenny Graves

With the cold weather and holidays coming up, both shelters welcome donations from the public as well.

"Blankets and toys, especially around the Christmas time. Toys are a good thing to send home with the doctors. Also just regular dry dog food." Elora Alexander said.

Kenny Graves

"Food's always good. We run the heat lamps and so forth, so extra bulbs. Those are our biggest, biggest thing is always food." Mize said.

Kenny Graves

For more information about the Navasota Animal Shelter, go to: https://www.navasotatx.gov/departments/animal_services/index.php

For more information about the Grimes County Animal Rescue, go to: https://www.grimescountyanimalrescue.com/

Kenny Graves

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

