GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Grimes County commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to create a Fire Marshal's Office and name the county's first-ever fire marshal — a move residents say was long overdue, though some have raised concerns about the appointee's experience.

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A first for Grimes County: Commissioners vote unanimously to create and fill a fire marshal position

Dione Bumpous, who currently serves as the county's emergency management coordinator, was selected to fill the newly created role. Bumpous has been a firefighter since 2011 and brings both hands-on and classroom experience to the position.

Kenny Graves

"Fire plant examiner and my, uh, inspector through the State Fire Commission. Also the Fire and Life Safety Educator class and then I just completed the classroom portion of my investigator," Bumpous said.

Kenny Graves

Some residents welcomed the creation of the office, particularly with the proposed SpaceX Terafab project potentially coming to the area.

"Yes, I believe that we need one, especially if we have this Terafab thing move in because we have a lot of dangers that come with facilities," local resident Debra Moorwood said.

Moorwood also voiced concern about Bumpous' level of experience.

"I believe, personally that we should have somebody with experience," Moorwood added.

Kenny Graves

Bumpous said she understands where residents are coming from, but wants them to know she has a network of neighboring agencies to lean on when needed.

"The thing is, is we know that we don't do it by ourselves. And so, I already have resources, have communications with, uh, Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office, Waller County's Fire Marshal's Office, City of Tomball, City of Huntsville," Bumpous said.

Kenny Graves

When asked about her role in relation to the SpaceX Terafab project, Bumpous outlined what oversight could look like.

"So we'll definitely be doing some plan review, and issuing the permits, and depending on what the need is, we may be utilizing outside sources to help with those reviews," Bumpous said.

Kenny Graves

Bumpous has completed all required training and will begin her new role once paperwork is finalized by the state. The 2024 International Fire Codes adopted by Grimes County Commissioners Court can be viewed at codes.iccsafe.org.

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