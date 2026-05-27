Grimes County commissioners hear public comment on SpaceX Terefab and appoint committee for tax break

SpaceX Terafab project draws public opposition, tax break committee formed in Grimes County

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Grimes County commissioners hear public comment on SpaceX Terefab and appoint committee to oversee possible tax break

Grimes County commissioners met Wednesday to hear public comment and appoint a committee to review a possible tax abatement for the proposed SpaceX Terafab project in Anderson.

Neighbors turned out to speak at the special meeting of commissioners court, with opinions divided on the project.

Kenny Graves

Local resident Shawn Pulkkinen said he supports the move for national security reasons.

"I think it's necessary for our country, for national security. We need to move that chip manufacturing here," Pulkkinen said.

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But Pulkkinen also expressed skepticism about job projections tied to the project.

"I don't agree with the fact that it's going to provide 5,000 jobs. I think our county needs to negotiate the best deal possible for us," Pulkkinen said.

Kenny Graves

Local resident Jodi Pistler said she opposes both the project and any tax relief for SpaceX.

"I'm not happy about it being here at all. But it doesn't seem like that's going to go away. I just, I definitely don't believe that a tax abatement for them should be considered," Pistler said.

Pistler also raised concerns about the project's broader impact on the community.

"It's taking something away from us that we don't deserve to have taken away, Our traffic getting so much crazier, our roads getting worse. The thought of our water supply," Pistler said.

Kenny Graves

Local resident Chandler Salome said his primary concern centers on emergency preparedness.

"Our small volunteer fire departments who are not equipped to handle industrial application stuff like this, that they get the proper training and the proper resources that the way that in the event of an emergency, they can respond accordingly and are well prepared and trained for that response," Salome said.

Kenny Graves

In accordance with state law, commissioners court formed a committee to serve in a review and advisory capacity on the proposed tax abatement. The committee includes the county judge, the county commissioner whose precinct the proposed project is located in, a representative from the Grimes County business community, one representative from each precinct, a representative from the Grimes County Appraisal District, and a Grimes County employee representative.

Kenny Graves

Precinct 1 Commissioner Chad Mallett selected Ben Leman. Precinct 2 Commissioner David Tullos selected Tommy Thompson. Precinct 3 Commissioner Michael Raska selected Randy Peters. Precinct 4 Commissioner selected Bert Miller. The court selected Jessi Murphy as the county employee representative and Majid Noori as the business community representative.

Kenny Graves

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