NAVASOTA, Texas (KRHD) — The Grimes County Coalition, a local non-profit working under the Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse (BVCASA), works to reduce substance misuse in the community — starting with its youngest members.

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Grimes County Coalition supports and educates kids about making good and healthy decisions

Kenny Graves

"To really reduce substance misuse in the community - alcohol, drugs, tobacco, that kind of thing - and the way we like to do that is definitely focusing on our youth because that's our future."

Sarah Chappell, president of the Grimes County Coalition, said.

Kenny Graves

I caught up with the coalition today as they packed hygiene kits for kids ages 4 to 12 in the Grimes County Youth Football and Cheer Leagues.

Kenny Graves

"So we are packing hygiene kits, and it is for the Grimes County Youth Football and Cheer Leagues."

Heather Garcia, of the Grimes County Coalition, said.

Kenny Graves

The project serves a significant number of young athletes in the area.

"Uh, we have about 165 kids altogether, football and cheer."

Sierra Rush, of Grimes County Youth Football and Cheer, said.

Kenny Graves

The coalition regularly works alongside other organizations in Grimes County to reach more people in need.

"It's a way to bridge what we have for resources — to the places that need these resources," Garcia said.

Kenny Graves

Chappell described how the coalition connects community organizations and volunteers.

"We're kind of like the switchboard operator. We can help if you need volunteers; we might know the right people or connect you with the right people." Chappell said.

Kenny Graves

That collaborative approach has proven to be one of the coalition's greatest strengths.

"We just work really well together, and we've been able to see the needs and fill the needs, so it's a — it's a good group of people," Chappell said.

Kenny Graves

Among those who volunteered for the project was Madison Junek, a Navasota High School senior.

"So first, I do need hours to get a stole to graduate with, but I also like to help my community."

Madison Junek, a local student, said.

Kenny Graves

Rush said she is always ready to show up for the kids in her community.

"I love anything that I can do to help, uh, the kids in the community. I'm all for it. Doesn't matter what it is, how long it takes, uh. They can always count me in." Rush said.

Kenny Graves

Junek said the coalition's mission can have a lasting impact on the next generation.

"Um, it can help them in the future to make good decisions as they transition into being older and being an adult."

Junek said.

Kenny Graves

To learn more about the Grimes County Coalition, follow their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61570204588161

To learn more about the Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse, visit: https://www.bvcasa.org/

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

