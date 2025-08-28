Grimes County Animal Rescue seeking foster families for 20+ dogs found in poor health

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Grimes County Animal Rescue is working to find new homes for more than 20 neglected dogs who were found in poor health at Shady Oaks Trailer Park outside of Navasota. The rescue group is already at capacity and is asking for help from the community.

From neglect to a new life: Grimes COunty ANimal Rescue seeking foster families for more than 20 dogs found in poor health

"Food motivated is the biggest thing. They're all food motivated. They want nothing but food. They're really, really hungry," said Elora Alexander, rescue coordinator.

Alexander said it has been a process to get all the dogs to safety.

"So we pulled eight dogs yesterday, puppies and a mama dog, two different litters of puppies plus a mama dog, and we're trying to go back out. The more fosters we can get, the more dogs that I can try to go back every day and pull out to get the rest of them out," Alexander said.

Whitney Gremillion, a neighbor who regularly fosters dogs for the rescue, is stepping up to take in some of the animals.

"So as soon as that happened, I was contacted by the rescue to please take Honey and her babies home to my house where they will eat and drink and be warm and be loved by my kids until they're ready for adoption," Gremillion said.

Alexander said the best plan of action is to get all the dogs out of the bad situation.

"So that's the idea is to try to get everybody out of there, the sick ones first and then move from there," Alexander said.

Gremillion said fostering helps those dogs get adopted quicker.

"We have two medical fosters right now. We have two hoarded dogs and I'm coming to pick up a mama and her puppies, but I definitely will take pictures, videos sometimes. Write short little bios of their wonderful, amazing rescue story or their terrible story, which is sometimes the case unfortunately with this," Gremillion said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy