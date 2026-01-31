Former Grimes County Judge Larry Snook dies at 84, leaving lasting legacy

From Colonel to Commissioner to Grimes County Judge: a legacy remembered

Former Grimes County Judge and Commissioner Larry Snook passed away recently at the age of 84, leaving behind a legacy stretching from the battlefields of Vietnam to the halls of the Anderson courthouse.

"He was kind of a character, but a good character in my opinion," said Don Sowell, Grimes County Sheriff.

Snook served his community for many years at the historic courthouse in Anderson after retiring from serving his country. Those who knew him remember a man who balanced public service with his love for rodeo.

"He liked his public service, but he liked to rodeo at the fairgrounds, you know. He had a background in that. I think one time he got bucked and broke some ribs in front of everybody, you know, but he was having fun doing it, yeah," Sowell said.

County Court at Law Judge Tuck McClain recalled Snook's distinctive style and straightforward approach.

"He'd wear a western shirt, a pair of starched jeans, and cowboy boots, and he would tell you that's the Grimes County uniform. And, you know, he didn't get into all the fluff and puff," McClain said.

Despite his strong-willed nature, colleagues remember Snook's compassionate side.

"Even though he was strong-willed, he also had a gentle side to him where he wanted to make sure everybody was taken care of and no matter what," said Brenda Williams from the District Attorney's Office.

McClain shared a memorable story about Snook's persistent nature, recalling how the former judge would call out to him from the courthouse bathroom when something was on his mind.

"I'd get up about right to the 2nd floor landing and I'd hear Larry, 'Tuck, Tuck, is that you?' Yes, sir. 'Come here a minute. I need to talk to you about something.' Walked down here, walked in the bathroom. There's Larry, and we had a conversation because when something was on his mind, he wasn't gonna let anything stop him," McClain said.

Whether known as Colonel Snook, Commissioner Snook or Judge Snook, he left an indelible mark wherever he served.

"The way he served his country is the way he served the county," Williams said.

Among his lasting contributions, Sowell noted that Snook made the constables full-time positions, whereas they were previously part-time.

"Things that he did 25, 30 years ago still have an impact on Grimes County, and for the better," McClain said.

Judge Snook will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. A celebration of life will be held on February 7th at 2 p.m. at the Iola Community Center.

