Three Constables, one mission: New Grimes County task force will target aggressive drivers

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Three Grimes County constables have joined forces to create a new task force targeting aggressive drivers on local roadways, aiming to reduce dangerous driving behaviors that put families at risk.

The initiative comes after several concerning incidents in the area, including a school bus that ran off the road due to an inattentive driver in Iola.

"Iola had a school bus last year that ran off the road because of an inattentive driver that could seriously hurt some kids. I had a cousin on that bus, James Ellis had a nephew on that bus," said Blake Jarvis, Grimes County Constable Precinct 2.

Constable Gary Bender of Grimes County Precincts 3 & 4 emphasized the life-saving potential of increased traffic enforcement.

"Anytime you have patrolmen or police on the streets, the visibility, and of course the traffic enforcement itself, issuing citations and making arrests will have an impact, and that impact saves lives," Bender said.

The task force's first deployment proved highly successful, with officers conducting 22 traffic stops in just over two hours and issuing 23 citations.

"I mean -- we were stopping vehicles left and right. I think we stopped 22, we had 22 traffic stops in a little over two hours and issued 23 citations," said James Ellis, Grimes County Constable Precinct 1.

The constables are focusing on specific violations that pose the greatest safety risks.

"We've got an array of violations that we look for, but we're specifically looking for the speeding and the passing when unsafe," Ellis said.

Beyond traffic safety, the enforcement efforts also help authorities identify other criminal activity.

"It gives us an opportunity to do an interview and run that person, and we get people with warrants. We get people that are transporting narcotics or that may be intoxicated," Bender said.

Local residents have expressed strong support for the initiative. Will Borski, a local resident, welcomed the increased enforcement.

"That's a great thing. We need more enforcement on that. Cause they come through Anderson here and around Grimes County. And it's not just locals it's people coming through as well," Borski said.

Community members say dangerous driving behaviors have become increasingly problematic.

"You know, passing people and no passing zones and stuff like that, it's getting pretty ridiculous," Borski said.

For the constables involved, this mission carries personal significance. Jarvis has experienced the devastating impact of traffic accidents firsthand.

"I personally experienced two fatalities this past year, family members from traffic accidents. So people have no idea until you go through that what it actually a family goes through," Jarvis said.

The constables say their mission is straightforward: to make roadways safer for everyone in the community where they live and work.

