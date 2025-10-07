GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Grimes County is expanding its sheriff's department with new positions to address growing public safety needs as the area continues to experience population growth.

Watch the full story here:

EXTRA EYES ON PATROL: GRIMES COUNTY ADDS TWO PATROL SERGEANTS

The county's new budget adds two additional sergeant positions to patrol, along with one new jailer and one dispatcher. The hiring will provide 24/7 supervisory coverage for the patrol division for the first time in years.

Kenny Graves

"So with the addition of the sergeant positions and being able to fill the vacancies that they created, we will have at least 3 to 4 deputies on each shift, which we have not had forever," Ashley Brockett said.

Brockett is a captain at the Grimes County Sheriff's Office.

Kenny Graves

Local residents are welcoming the expansion as the county experiences continued growth from surrounding areas.

"I think it is good. The county's growing and we have to grow the sheriff's department with that," Daryl Alford said.

Alford, a local resident, believes the additional officers will improve safety and response times in the area.

"I love it. I'm pro law enforcement anyway. I think bringing more officers here should make things a little safer for us. Response times have been drawn out a little long. Maybe this will help with that. I think it's a really good thing," Alford said.

Kenny Graves

The growth isn't limited to one area, according to local officials who see the need for proactive measures.

"The growth isn't stopping coming from Houston, Montgomery, Magnolia, so we'd have to do something to keep the citizens safe," Tanner Krause said.

Krause is Anderson's Mayor Pro-tem.

Kenny Graves

Other residents echo the sentiment that safety should be a priority as the county continues to expand.

"I think it's a wonderful idea. Safety and security is always on the top of at least a woman driving at night. I'm very, very grateful to have so many extra people available to help protect and serve," Bruce Lipscombe said.

Kenny Graves

Community members are praising local leadership for taking action before problems arise.

"I think we now have a good commissioner's court that has been listening, seeing the growth that's coming in and acting on that. I think it's a great thing," Krause said.

The new patrol sergeants started on October 1st, and the sheriff's office is currently interviewing for patrol deputies.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

