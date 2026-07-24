NAVASOTA, Texas (KRHD) — EVAPCO is set to invest $22 million in Navasota, transforming the dormant Tex-Fab facility into a 185,000-square-foot manufacturing and office complex that could bring up to 300 jobs to the area.

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Evapco to invest $22M in Navasota, bringing up to 300 jobs to former Tex-Fab facility

According to a Facebook post from the City of Navasota, the project will include a full ramp-up of employment and a new facility on the existing site. Construction is expected to begin next Monday, with completion slated for June of next year.

Kenny Graves

Kenny Graves

Neighbors say they see the development as a major boost for the local economy.

"Really has a ripple effect to the whole economy, supporting local residents, supporting local businesses and adding to the economy," Chris Tucker, a local resident, said.

Tucker added that the scale of the investment signals broader opportunity for the community.

"A large manufacturer means more high quality jobs, uh, more people moving to town, more opportunities for people that already live in town," Tucker said.

Kenny Graves

Local resident Burt Bearden said the types of jobs Evapco is expected to bring are well-suited to the area's workforce.

"You know, I think the jobs are going to be the type of jobs that we'll be able to supply and meet, uh, both on the industrial side as well as even on the professional office side. And so, to me, this is going to be a very natural, you know, high quality fit for this area," Bearden said.

Kenny Graves

Bearden also noted that EVAPCO's product line has broad industrial appeal.

"You know, when you look at, uh, heat exchanger technology, you know, that technology's been around for a long time and it's used across many, many industries," Bearden said.

Kenny Graves

Fellow resident Dillon Guthrie said the company's profile aligns with what the community expects from local employers.

"This is definitely, uh, something that is more in line with what, uh, we expect in Grahams County as far as our, uh, our businesses," Guthrie said.

Kenny Graves

Guthrie also pointed to local hiring as a key factor in the excitement surrounding the announcement.

"So, hopefully the Evapco will be a little bit more, uh, local employment, I think is a big exciting factor of it," Guthrie said.

Kenny Graves

Resident Greg Mock said the project connects well with workforce training already underway in the community.

"You know the things that we've done at Navasota High School where we've done our C.T.E. program it's gonna fit right in with what we're you know this is gonna be doing out here," Mock said.

Kenny Graves

Neighbors say Evapco's status as an employee-owned company with 50 years in business are signs the manufacturer will be a good neighbor in Navasota. I reached out to the city for an interview but have not received a response.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

