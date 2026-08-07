GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Grimes County leaders debate expanding early voting locations amid emotional commissioners court exchange

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Cost versus convenience: Grimes County leaders debate adding early voting locations in Iola, Plantersville

Grimes County leaders are weighing whether to add early voting locations in Iola and Plantersville, a proposal that sparked an emotional exchange at Wednesday's Commissioners Court meeting.

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The debate has divided residents and officials, with some pushing for greater access and others arguing the county's existing two sites are sufficient.

"Early voting seems to be one of those things that really, really gets people stirred up," local resident and election poll worker David Patrick said.

Kenny Graves

The proposed expansion would cost an estimated $125,000 for one election. The discussion grew heated when Precinct 2 Commissioner David Tullous and Republican County Chair Alec Pointer clashed during the meeting.

"I don't know of a single time the precinct chair for Plantersville has reached out to anyone to discuss early voting," Tullous said.

Pointer pushed back.

"I'm simply not going to, to stand for, uh, any elected official that only shows up to our Republican Party meetings during, uh, election time to come and talk about, uh, what our precinct chairs are or are not doing," Pointer said.

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Local poll worker Karen Shiver noted the county already exceeds the state's minimum requirement for early voting sites.

"I'm going to be honest, we have 2 early voting sites right now, and by law we are only required to provide 1," Shiver said.

Kenny Graves

Some residents say the more pressing concern is low voter turnout, not the number of locations.

"I don't think it has to do with how many days of early voting. I don't think it has to do with anything -- other than whether or not people are -- interested," Patrick said.

Shiver agreed.

"I think that low voter turnout is disengagement," Shiver said.

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Still, other residents support adding sites. Resident Jude Stuckey said both communities deserve access.

"Both Iola and Todd Mission should have early voting," Stuckey said.

Kenny Graves

Shiver said the focus should shift toward voter engagement rather than location expansion.

"We need to engage voters, but it's not an early voting location issue," Shiver said.

Patrick echoed that sentiment.

"I mean, really and truly, if, if you're an American and you want to vote, you will," Patrick said.

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No official decision has been made on the possible expansion. We will update this story when the Commissioners Court votes on the matter.

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