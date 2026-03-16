Cool changes: Navasota using federal grants to repair city pool, Navasota Center

Navasota Center, city pool getting upgrades funded by federal grants before Summer

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Cool changes: Navasota using federal grant money to make needed repairs at city pool, Navasota Center and more

Navasota's community center and municipal pool are getting long-awaited repairs funded through the city's Capital Improvement Projects program, with work set to begin later this month.

The Navasota Center will receive a brand-new HVAC system, with installation scheduled to begin the week of March 23. The project was approved by the city council in February.

Kenny Graves

Jay Chappell, Navasota's maintenance services director, said the upgrades are coming at the right time.

"The Navasota Center is getting a brand-new HVAC system installed. We are scheduled to start that the week of March 23rd. It was approved by council in February," Chappell said.

Kenny Graves

For regular visitors like Leola Raska, the improvements can't come soon enough.

"I'm over 60 and, um, hot flashes come on, so they were coming on stronger cause it was getting kind of hot inside," Raska said.

Kenny Graves

Raska said the new system — along with a new automatic door — will make a meaningful difference for older residents who use the facility.

"That'd be wonderful because, um, senior citizens, they don't want to be hot, but they want to exercise, so when they put the new air conditioning in and the new door that you don't have to pull to open, just mash a button, it's going to be great for the older senior citizens," Raska said.

Kenny Graves

The city's municipal pool is also in line for repairs. The aquatic center's roof sustained damage that insurance did not cover.

"The roof here at the aquatic center had had some damage, uh, last year, towards the early part of the year. Unfortunately, the damage was not covered by insurance. It was a long-term wear and tear," Chappell said.

Kenny Graves

Chappell said the roof repairs will not delay the pool's opening and will actually expand the facility's earning potential.

"It will not delay anything on the pool. What it will do is open up the upstairs to be rented, uh, for the facility to be used in its capacity," Chappell said.

Kenny Graves

Residents say they're relieved the improvements won't come at the expense of local taxpayers.

"That's a big plus because we pay a lot right now, so that's a big plus," Raska said.

Kenny Graves

City leaders tell me other improvement projects funded through the program include the Navasota Fire Department, the public library, and a new barrier fence at August Horst Park.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

