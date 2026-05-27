Todd Mission tightens permitting rules, moves forward on future water plant plans

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Contractor crackdown: Todd Mission votes to enhance permit enforcement and continue towards a water plant

Todd Mission is one of the fastest-growing small cities in the area. At the last city council meeting, leaders approved tougher enforcement tools to crack down on builders and contractors who, officials say, repeatedly skirt permitting rules.

Mayor Stephen Mensing said the changes will take effect right away.

"Changes uh with the permitting are going to take effect immediately."

Kenny Graves

Mensing said proper oversight is essential as the city grows.

"It's important that we have the necessary controls in place to make sure that inspections are done properly and everything's up to code."

Kenny Graves

Local residents said they support more accountability, though some believe responsibility also falls on property owners.

"I guess it would be all right, but I still say it falls underneath the individual that hired the contractor to do the work," Jody Davis said.

Kenny Graves

Mage Berrymore, another local resident, put it simply.

"If you're being paid to do the job, do it correctly."

Council also green-lit a survey and appraisal for land tied to a future water plant the city says it will need to keep up with demand.

Kenny Graves

Davis said she understands the need but wants to make sure the right land is used.

"Yeah, I don't know all the legals on that because if you have an acre of land. Can you put a well in? If you can't put a well in, you're gonna need the water source, so that may be a good thing there."

Berrymore said a water plant would benefit many residents, but raised environmental concerns.

"It would provide a lot of people with clean water and stuff like that, but it would also involve the clearing of trees and the cutting down of trees, and there's got to be barriers and guard rails."

Kenny Graves

Mensing said he hopes the project moves quickly once legal matters are resolved.

"Once the legal stuff is taken care of, then it should be a pretty quick process and hopefully within the next year."

City council meets the second Thursday of each month at 2 p.m.

Kenny Graves

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